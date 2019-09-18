Pizza Hut releases new “Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Pizza Hut is introducing a “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza!”

  The “pizza” has four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of cheez-its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce. 

Starting next Tuesday, this menu item will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 n’ up Lineup.

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a more badass partner than Cheez-Itto bring our next original menu item to life,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “Not to mention, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America’s go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack.”

   The Cheez-it creation will be available nationwide for a limited time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events