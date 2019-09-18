Pizza Hut releases new “Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza”

(WIAT) — Pizza Hut is introducing a “Stuffed Cheez-it Pizza!”

The “pizza” has four baked jumbo squares, a crust infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of cheez-its and stuffed with either cheese or pepperoni and cheese and served with marinara dipping sauce.



Starting next Tuesday, this menu item will be added to Pizza Hut’s $5 n’ up Lineup.

“We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can’t think of a more badass partner than Cheez-Itto bring our next original menu item to life,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. “Not to mention, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America’s go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack.”

The Cheez-it creation will be available nationwide for a limited time.

