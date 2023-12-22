One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

This week, CBS 42 Meteorologist Alex Puckett, the Chick-fil-A cow and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives set out to Pinson, Ala. to honor one such educator. Pinson Valley High School Engineering instructor, Jameson Prater.

Halfway through his first year at Pinson Valley High School, Prater instructs his engineering students through working with robots, laser engraving, creating Christmas ornaments and more.

“We work on solving problems,” said Prater. “Anything that needs to be done, we do it.”

Prater’s plans for his One Class at a Time grant involve starting a robotics team at Pinson Valley, something he says will help prepare students for the workforce and equip them with skills and knowledge that will give them a leg up in the future.

“Robotics are the future,” said Prater. “We work with coding and creating robots– we’re just really trying to prepare our students for what they will do next, outside of high school.”

Prater then went into further detail, explaining that this money will help purchase the equipment to create robots, allowing their team to enter competitions against other high schools throughout Alabama. With the price of each robot falling around $1,000, this One Class win will allow the robotics program to get off the ground.

When asked whether he feels that robotics positively impacts his students’ problem-solving abilities outside of his classroom, Prater responded confidently.

“One thing we really try to focus on is that it’s not just about doing the work here [in the engineering program] but actually taking those skills and then applying them to all facets of education,” said Prater.

To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.