PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal jury has indicted a Pinson man for allegedly pointing a laser pointer at a helicopter that was flying above.

26-year-old Gabriel Lopez Mathews was charged for act that took place in April 2020. The helicopter was being operated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office when Mathews aimed the beam of the laser pointer at it.

If convicted, Mathew faces up to five years in prison.

No other information has been released at this time.