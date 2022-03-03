PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) – A vote to launch a feasibility study for a possible new school district in Pinson was put on hold Thursday after all council members were not present at the meeting.

The City of Pinson has considered forming its own school district, which would break it away from the Jefferson County School System.

At Thursday’s meeting, parents cited concerns about maintenance updates or lack of them in the Pinson buildings, but they want to make sure the city could afford to run its own district if it split away.

“As parents and as a community we need to stand by our kids and support our schools and support our community,” concerned parent Pam Johnson said. “This city and these officials here try to have the best interest of our kids and our community at heart.”

The mayor says the feasibility study issue will not be on an agenda again until the April 7 meeting when everyone is likely to be present for a discussion and vote.