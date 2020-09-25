Picking Alabama and Auburn’s first game of the fall season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama defensive back Chris Goode and former Auburn running back Joe Cribbs are talking SEC Football.

The two former NFL Players joined the CBS 42 Morning News with Art Franklin to give their picks for the big games the Crimson Tide and Tigers are facing on Saturday.

Auburn with an early start at 11 a.m. will play Kentucky. Alabama is on the road facing Missouri Saturday night..

Find out who Goode and Cribbs pick in the games by watching the video above.

LATEST POSTS