AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic -- which still has no foreseeable end -- will likely last long after the worst of the disease has receded.

“I have no doubt that there are some people who have a diagnosable mental illness — depression, anxiety disorder, post traumatic stress disorder — as a result of COVID," Dr. Joshua A. Gordon, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, told the Daily Beast. "That happens after any emergency."