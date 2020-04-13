PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama faced strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.

CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across our coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.

Debris of a destroyed home in Carbon Hill (Courtesy: Will Urdaneta Haley)

Officials directing traffic on Walker, Jefferson County Line

Debris on the Walker, Jefferson County Line

Debris in Carbon Hill (Courtesy: Will Urdaneta Haley)

Storm debris at a home in Limestone Springs

Flooding water in Moulton (Courtesy: Cheneal Wimberley)

Storm debris in Pinson

Storm debris in Walker County (Courtesy: Kelly Stanton)

Car thrown into a try in Walker County (Courtesy: Kelly Stanton)

Flooding in Sumiton (Courtesy: Isaac Robinson)

Storm debris thrown on a home in Northport (Courtesy: Wendy Evans)

Storm debris thrown onto a play structure in Blount County

Storm debris blocking a highway in Bagley

Downed power line in Carbon Hill (Courtesy: Will Urdaneta Haley)

