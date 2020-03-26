PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus

(NEXSTAR) — The number of coronavirus infections around the world has reached a half-million as the virus continues to spread.

As of March 26, the pandemic has resulted in more than 23,000 deaths globally, with celebrities and other well-known names among them.

Here are some of the famous people lost to the virus:

Terrance McNally

Terrence McNally attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Day at Sofitel New York on May 1, 2019, in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Terrence McNally, an American playwright whose career included winning Tony Awards for the plays “Love! Valour! Compassion!” and “Master Class” and the musicals “Ragtime” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” died of complications from COVID-19. He was 81. McNally was a lung cancer survivor who lived with chronic inflammatory lung disease.

Actor Mark Blum

Actor Mark Blum attends the Roundabout Theater 2005 Spring Gala in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Mark Blum, an actor known for his roles in the films “Desperately Seeking Susan” and “Crocodile Dundee,” as well as the recent TV series “You,” died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 69.

Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz prepares food for a Dinner with Floyd Cardoz and Anita Lopart of the Bank of America Dinner series curated by Chefs Club at Paowalla on Oct. 13, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Chef Floyd Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters,” died of complications from the coronavirus, his company said in a statement. He was 59. Cardoz, who operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, had traveled from Mumbai to New York through Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8.