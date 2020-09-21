PHOTOS: Central Alabama fire crews in Orange Beach for Hurricane Sally relief efforts

ORANGE BEACH, Fla. (WIAT) — Several fire crews from Central Alabama have traveled to areas affected by Hurricane Sally to assist with relief efforts.

Mountain Brook Fire’s Advanced Life Support Engine Company (Facebook | Mountain Brook Fire Department)

Mountain Brook Fire Department’s Sunday arrival in Orange Beach, Alabama (Facebook | Mountain Brook Fire Department)

Mountain Brook Fire assisting Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Orange Beach (Facebook | Mountain Brook Fire Department)

Mountain Brook Fire assisting Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Orange Beach (Facebook | Mountain Brook Fire Department)

Central Alabama fire crews assisting Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Orange Beach (Facebook | Mountain Brook Fire Department)



Central Alabama fire crews assisting Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Orange Beach (Facebook | Oxford Fire Department)

Central Alabama fire crews assisting Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Orange Beach (Facebook | City of Orange Beach )

Pelham fire crews assisting Hurricane Sally relief efforts in Orange Beach; pictured from left to right: Colby Faulkner, Lt. Philip Lorino, Pete Gonzalez (Mark Whitehurst not pictured) (Facebook | Pelham Fire Department)

According to their respective Facebook pages, Mountain Brook, Pelham, Oxford, Jacksonville, and Anniston crews are in Orange Beach to assist residents with their needs and respond to incoming emergency calls. According to Oxford Fire, Calhoun County EMA is in communication with Baldwin County EMA to help coordinate all emergency personnel involved.

“Thank you for being here Oxford Fire Department,” the City of Orange Beach posted on Facebook.

The crews from Central Alabama arrived to Orange Beach Sunday with Mountain Brook Fire Departments’ “Advanced Life Support Engine Company” in tow. Staffed with four firefighters and paramedics who will offer support in the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach areas, this engine is part of a three-engine strike team requested by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

There is no word on when fire crews are scheduled to return.

LATEST STORIES