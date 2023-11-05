VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) – Happening this week, a local photographer is offering a photography portrait fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11 to benefit Unless U, a nonprofit that helps foster the growth of adults with disabilities.

Beth Hontzas of Beth Hontzas Photography has a personal story and connection to Unless U. Her daughter, now 14, has Down syndrome and has been able to use the nonprofit’s services to thrive.

“When she was born, a whole new world of beauty opened up for me,” Hontzas said. “I want to show the beauty in everyone.”

To celebrate area families, Hontzas’ photographer’s creating fee will be donated to Unless U. The goal is to raise $2,500 for Unless U.

“Knowing that there is a place that is going to continue to foster the growth and show the value of children like my daughter, showing she is a valuable member of society and to continue learning once she ages out of high school,” Hontzas said. “It gives parents hope that there’s a future for our kids.”

Marye Grace Sauermann from Unless U is grateful for this opportunity for support for the nonprofit’s mission and vision.

“We seek to transform society’s view of adults with disabilities by creating an inclusive environment that reflects Christ’s love,” Sauermann said. “We provide services that foster the growth of our students academically, spiritually, socially, emotionally and vocationally.”

Sauermann said they’re able to create a college-like atmosphere where students learn anything from math and science to karate and yoga.

The Making Spirits Bright event is happening in Birmingham and sessions are limited by appointment only. You can find information here or call 205-253-5870 or email beth@bethhontzas.com to inquire about availability.

Hontzas said the photographer’s fee of $99 covers your sectioned time and an ornament with an image from your session. She said that fee goes to Unless U.