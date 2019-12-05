Pete Buttigieg makes campaign stop in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pete Buttigieg, one of the Democratic frontrunners in the 2020 presidential race, made a stop in Birmingham Wednesday to take part in a round table discussion with Birmingham community leaders.

During the discussion, Buttigieg spoke to the group about several different topics.

“The need to deal with racial inequity in the economy, to the need to support rural communities, that are often seeing a loss hospitals, a loss of educational resources, and a loss of investment, we can turn that around,” Buttigieg said.

The room was filled with staunch supporters of Buttigieg, many of whom just wanted to hear his message. Most of the people there are still deciding on who to support on the democratic ticket.

“It’s always greatly appreciated when they do come down and want to hear what we have to say,” Rep. Neil Rafferty said.

Buttigieg maybe enjoying high polls numbers, but he’s still struggling when it comes to African-American voters.

“The well being of the black community is directly related to the well being of our overall society,” said Richard Rice.

The RNC released a statement regarding the Democratic nominee’s stop in Birmingham:

“As his disconnect with the black community continues to grow, Buttigieg lands in Alabama today where President Trump has guided the state to its lowest unemployment rate of all-time. Buttigieg’s controversial mayoral record along with his economy-killing agenda equals nothing more than a failed bid in the Yellowhammer State.” -RNC Spokesperson Kevin Knoth

