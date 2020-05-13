Person Tests Positive for Covid-19, After Attending Etowah Co. Commission Meeting

GADSEN, Ala. (WIAT) – After Etowah County holds its first commission meeting since closing its facilities, someone in attendance tests positive.

Etowah County Courthouse is among many municipal buildings that have worked hard to prevent outbreaks of Covid-19. Prior to opening back to the pubic, staff lined the floor with markers, arrows, and put signs up promoting social distancing.

Despite their efforts, on Monday someone tested positive for Covid-19.

“They shouldn’t be in a meeting with Covid-19 like it is.” said Jerry Cheaves, Local Resident

“With all the technology and zoom and everything yeah meetings like that can be virtual, but I think everybody’s ready to get back to some kind of normalcy.” said Scottie Tarvin, Local Resident

Etowah County’s Chief Administrator Shane Ellison said during the meeting everyone was 6 feet apart and they took all precautionary measures.

“The health department recommended we contact everyone that was in the room. The people that I have spoken to have been relatively calm and we’ve appreciated that. Our facilities maintenance staff has done a fantastic job of disinfecting this room as well as the hallways, the bathrooms, and the common areas of the courthouse.” said Shane Ellison, Etowah County’s Chief Administrator

Everyone in attendance of the meeting received free Covid-19 testing from the health department.

The commission board is currently working out of a quarantined part of the courthouse and only a select group of people in close proximity of the person are being asked to quarantine.

Ellison is encouraging people to be aware that Covid-19 is still a threat and so, the Etowah County Courthouse will continue to enhance its safety measures.

“The person that did test positive has zero symptoms and is doing quite well. It proves the point that you can be infected and not know it and infect someone else. They had already been disinfecting door knobs, handrails, and elevator buttons, but we need to step it up even further and intend to do so.” said Shane Ellison, Etowah County’s Chief Administrator

The county will be notified later on this week if anyone else tested positive for Covid-19. Etowah County plans to hold its next commission meeting virtually.