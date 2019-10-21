Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Person killed at Alabama grocery store

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_1515041083535.jpg.jpg

MADISON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they are looking for a suspect following a shooting that left one person dead outside an Alabama grocery store.

Police in the Huntsville suburb of Madison say a person found wounded at a Kroger store on Sunday afternoon died later at a hospital.

Officials haven’t identified the victim, but Madison police Capt. John Stringer tells news outlets that investigators are looking for a male suspect.

The store remained opened, and police say there isn’t any danger to the public.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Disney on Ice Dream Big Sweepstakes

Enter NOW for your chance to win tickets!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events