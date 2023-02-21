SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A person from North Carolina was arrested in Michigan after being found sleeping in a car with a handgun, a large sword, over 100 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Owosso Township because of an ‘unwanted subject.’

When a deputy arrived at the home, they found the person sleeping in the car.

Officials say the subject arrived at the home and started making ‘disturbing remarks.’

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office says the subject was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail on weapons charges and is awaiting arraignment.

The incident is still under investigation.