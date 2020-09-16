Perry’s Steakhouse adjusting during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Restaurants, both local and national, are coming up with new strategies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in Birmingham is adjusting by creating a spin-off of a classic menu item.

Rick Moonen, master development chef at Perry’s, is in Birmingham this week to show off the restaurant’s new Pork Chop Bites on a Bun. They’re essentially slider versions of their famous seven-finger-high pork chop, which has been on their menu for decades. They’ll be available to-go for lunch on Wednesday. Perry’s pork chop lunch, which previously was offered to-go only on Fridays, also will be available on their Wednesday to-go lunch menu.

“This is what defines me as a chef, being creative and moving along with the needs of the times,” Moonen said. “I learned that many, many years ago, and it stands true to this day.”

Both changes are designed to be good for customers who want to-go options during the pandemic.

LATEST POSTS