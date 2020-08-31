Perry Ward looks back on 33-year career as president of Lawson State Community College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After 33 years at the helm of Lawson State Community College, President Perry W. Ward has officially retired.

In a visit to Lawson State in March 2015, President Barack Obama called Ward, “A champion of change,” because of the great work he was doing at the college. During Ward’s time at Lawson State, the college has enjoyed a growth in enrollment from 1,000 to more than 5,000 students, new facilities on campus, and nationally recognized programs, such as the nursing school.

Ward said community colleges play a critical role in educating our students and adding to the workforce. He added that without the 24 community colleges in Alabama, we would be in a desperate situation.

When asked what he cherishes most about his accomplishments of the 33 years, Ward told CBS 42’s Art Franklin he cherishes the outstanding faculty and staff, great student body committed to learning and so many programs developed and he just can’t point to one particular accomplishment.

LATEST POSTS