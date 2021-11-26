Perfect Weather for the Iron bowl

Across central Alabama tonight, the temperatures will be dropping into the 20s. The sky will remain clear and the the winds light which make for the right conditions to allow for tumbling temps.



Saturday, the sunshine abounds and temperatures will rebound to around 60 degrees across central Alabama.



IRON BOWL FORECAST: Tailgating temperatures will be in the low 50s. It will be a cool start, especially if those tailgates are set up in the shade. There will be plenty of sunshine to find through the afternoon.



Kick off: Temperatures will be around 60 degrees.



Final Whistle: There will be a drop into the upper 40s.



Main takeaways: bring a coat, it may feel comfortable enough for a long sleeved shirt or even a short sleeved shirt for the start of the game, but as the game nears sunset around 4:45pm, those temperatures will start getting chilly fast. Be prepared and consider this your fair warning. 😉



