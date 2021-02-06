Penguins tour Super Bowl Experience

TAMPA, Fla. (WIAT) —The Florida Aquarium’s African penguins scored big Friday morning — with a “Super Bowl Experience” field trip. The Penguins, Pebbles and Kini, trained like the pros.
They waddled through the 40-yard dash, with an average speed of one to two miles per hour.
They also posed with the Vince Lombardi trophy, checked out all of the 54 prior Super Bowl rings on display— and took plenty of photos to commemorate their tour.
