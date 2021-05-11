Pell City Schools asking for taxes to be raised in order to fund new projects

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pell City Schools wants to raise taxes in order to pay for a number of new projects.

Superintendent James Martin is proposing a levy of 5 mills on property owners. During a meeting Monday, Martin and others went into great detail about the upgrades and improvements they want to make, from storm shelters in Coosa Valley and Eden Elementary Schools to the complete renovation of Pell City High School.

“It’s meant to enhance what we’re doing, to improve facilities, to improve programs,” Martin said. “It’s meant to be in addition to, not to take away from.”

Thelma Jones with the St. Clair County Training School Alumni Association said she wants the district to take a step back and re-evaluate their plans, especially for the Duran South campus.

“The plans were already made and it was presented to the people and I feel like that was to say ‘We had public input,’ but we have not had public input in the decision-making,” Jones said.

Some who attended the meeting felt there was not enough opportunity to ask questions. Martin encouraged those with concerns to reach out to him.