PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pell City Animal Control Center has shut down indefinitely while it handles an outbreak of distemper.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a highly contagious and fatal airborne virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. It can also cause seizures.

On June 1, animal control brought in a stray four-month-old lab mix, and within 24 hours, the puppy got sick and died.

When they sent samples out for testing, the dog came back positive for pneumonia, K-9 coronavirus and distemper.

“This disease spreads fast, and it is fatal. That’s what makes it so horrible,” said Jonathan Swiney, public information officer for the Pell City Police Department, speaking on behalf of the shelter.

Swiney said they had no choice but to shut down immediately to deep clean and control the spread. Right now, they only have seven animals in quarantine, showing symptoms of an illness to be determined.

On Friday, he added Mississippi State is sending a team of veterinarians to help assess how things are going. It’s the first time the shelter has had an incident like this.

“If we didn’t shut down, the disease would continue to spread. You come and adopt an animal that appears to be healthy, you take it home to animals that are healthy, and then, this animal that we thought was healthy turns out to be sick. It can spread to those animals, then they spread to your neighbor’s animals, and then on down the line,” Swiney said.

While they don’t know exactly when they’re going to reopen, Swiney assured community members they still have plenty of healthy animals in need of homes.

If you’d like to help them, they ask for donations of pet food and cleaning supplies to be coordinated on their Facebook page. They also urged all pet owners to get their animals the Parvo/ distemper vaccine.

“We just ask that you be patient with us. This is a difficult time for us, we just need some understanding that we can’t offer the same services that we normally offer at this time, but we’re hoping to work back towards that,” Swiney said.