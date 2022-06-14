PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hot temperatures across the region this week make it tough on everyone working outside, including firefighters.

Not only do they have to battle fires, but they have to do it outside in extreme heat. Their fire suits weigh around 70 pounds and can trap heat, making it 140 degrees for firefighters while on a scene.

Chris Carpenter, battalion chief for the Pelham Fire Department, told CBS 42 that 50 percent of firefighters die from stress, and the outside heat plays a role.

He says one of their top priorities is keeping firefighters safe by allowing them time to rest and cool off.

“If they breathe down a complete cylinder of SPA, we send them to what we call rehab, where they can take their gear off for a few minutes, get them a drink of water, get them some Gatorade, and try to recover from the heat,” Carpenter said.

Pelham firefighters working hazmat situations have cooling vests inside their suits to help with the heat.

“The pods that are in these cooling vests touch the skin and draw heat out of the body to help cool it,” Carpenter said. “It doesn’t give you an ice cool effect, but it does cool you down a little bit.”

Carpenter explained that firefighters having time to cool off prevents heat stroke and cardiac issues.

“We are very proactive to our guys that they have the ability to workout, stay in shape, and that we have resources for them on the scene– water, Gatorade, so they can recover.”

Pelham Fire also has other units assisting their firefighters, allowing them more time to rest and cool off.