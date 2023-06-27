PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this summer, consider cooling off while learning a new skill at a Shelby County ice rink.

The Pelham Civic Center is inviting you to take a break from the Alabama heat and try out a new skill. They offer summer camps for kids and classes for adults. You can learn to skate, play hockey and sign up for team sports.

Director of Skating Susie Gray said the Pelham Civic Center is the coolest spot in town.

“We’re teaching kids how to train so they can work every day at this stuff to get better, to be more focused,” Gray said. “Studies have shown that kids who do sports like ice skating and hockey do better academically as well, so we’re preparing them for life.”

Gray said they added a third week of camp in July due to their high demand for spots and popularity among locals.

To learn more about the classes available or to register your child, you can register at their website while slots are still available.