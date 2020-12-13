Pedestrian struck in heavy fog, critically injured on Highway 78

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck overnight on Highway 78 near West Sayre during a period of heavy fog.

Sunday around 1 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection at Highway 78 and Snowville Brent Road, where a driver reported he had struck a pedestrian.

The driver told deputies he had seen flashing lights on the right side of the road, then slowed down and merged over to the lefthand hand. Heavy fog in the area obscured his vision, preventing him from seeing a pedestrian standing in the lane, he said.

Emergency responders transported the pedestrian, who suffered life-threatening injuries, to UAB Hospital for treatment. The Jefferson County SWAT team is investigating the incident. The driver is fully cooperating with the investigation, they say.

No further information is available as of Sunday at 2 p.m. CT.