Pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 31 NB, Gardendale FD investigating

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday night on Hwy 31 NB, according to the Gardendale Fire Department.

All lanes NB on Hwy 31 are closed at this time while the investigation is being conducted.

GFD in a tweet said the incident occurred at Mt. Olive Blvd.

@GardendaleFireD on scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident Highway 31 NB at Mt. Olive Blvd. All Highway 31 NB lanes are closed while @GardendalePD conduct their investigation. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/CwPwDrReMX — Gardendale Fire (@GardendaleFireD) October 23, 2019

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

