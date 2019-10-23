GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a car Tuesday night on Hwy 31 NB, according to the Gardendale Fire Department.
All lanes NB on Hwy 31 are closed at this time while the investigation is being conducted.
GFD in a tweet said the incident occurred at Mt. Olive Blvd.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Pedestrian hit by car on Hwy 31 NB, Gardendale FD investigating
- Intelligence officials, lawmakers talk efforts to beef up election security
- Troops getting pulled out of Syria are being sent to Iraq
- Mom who touted daughter’s ‘bucket list’ accused in her death
- Inmate hangs ‘HELP’ sign in window as State Officials tour prison