Pastors urge Gov. Ivey to help African American community during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pastors are urging Gov. Kay Ivey to intensify her efforts in helping the African American community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faith in Action Alabama (FIAA) leaders met with Gov. Ivey Wednesday morning to discuss how COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted the state’s African American community. African Americans currently make up 26% of Alabama’s population. However, records show as of Monday, May 4th, 44.6% of COVID-19 deaths are African Americans.

Pastors are pressing for the governor to increase testing in rural areas and state prisons, release state inmates who are incarcerated in county jails who do not pose an immediate threat to public safety, provide financial aid to assist food banks to help feed communities and expand Medicaid to increase access to affordable healthcare.

“It was important for the governor to hear directly from faith leaders who represent the African American community. Our voices and needs are often overlooked, discounted or ignored. Since this pandemic is particularly challenging for African Americans, we are hopeful that our state can be a model of inclusive, diverse, and compassionate responses to those who are impacted by this virus.” Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, Faith in Action Alabama, Presiding Prelate of the Fifth Episcopal District of The Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (CME)

FIAA also shared that it disagreed with Gov. Ivey’s decision to ease the state’s “shelter-in-place” order since the three-fold public health criterion was not met.

The criteria included:

COVID-19 testing for all who are exhibiting symptoms

Sufficient contact tracing

Sufficient ICU beds for expected rise in COVID-19 cases

FIAA leaders also suggests the state take all necessary steps to prevent nursing homes, jails, prisons, and detention centers from becoming virus hotspots.

