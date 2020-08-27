New Parrish mayor winning in the ring and at the polls

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT)– On Tuesday, the town of Parrish elected Jared “Bubba” Cagle as its newest mayor.

Cagle has held a seat on the city council for the past four years, is a special education teacher at Parrish Elementary-Middle School and is a professional wrestler.

“I currently wrestle for New Era Wrestling, it’s based here,” said Cagle. “And I’m the champ– believe it or not, it’s perfect timing.”

Cagle’s grandfather, Wilford Cagle was mayor roughly 20 years ago. Growing up in Parrish, Cagle said it’s been his dream to hold the same seat in the town’s office.

“I called my grandma. She started crying and she said ‘your papa would be proud.’ And that makes all the work that lies ahead, that makes it worth it.”

Parrish is a small town with only 1,268 residents, according to the 2010 census. Cagle said it’s the small size of the town that makes him feel so at home.

“I like the small town,” he said. “I like knowing everybody. I like going to the grocery store and seeing all the faces I know. I like working at the school here.”

Cagle said his goals as mayor are to get the community more involved and to clean the town up so that the people who live here are as proud in Parrish as he does.

