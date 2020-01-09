PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT)– The Parrish Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

14-year-old Summer Wyers was last seen Tuesday, January 7.

Parrish PD says the teen is missing or a runaway. She is described as being 5″7 with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 205-686-9991.

