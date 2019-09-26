Parole hearings to resume on Nov. 5

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Parole hearings will resume in November after being halted for two months.

Charlie Graddick, director of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, announced Thursday that the hearings will resume Nov. 5.

More than 600 hearings had been postponed when Graddick cancelled hearings that were scheduled for September and October. Graddick said the delay was required because the agency had not brought notification policies into compliance with a new state law.

Graddick said 627 hearings were delayed.

The agency said 117 hearings have so far been set for November.

LATEST POST

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events