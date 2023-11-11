BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 4-year-old King Allen Jr. is a talker. His mom says that’s one thing he loves to do.

“If you meet King, you can’t help but to love him,” said Steve Allen, King’s father.

On the night of Halloween, King was hit by a car while out trick-or-treating in the Crestwood neighborhood and he hasn’t been able to do what he loves since.

“He has a spinal cord injury, he has a cracked liver, a cracked kidney, he has a fractured rib and he has a collapsed right lung,” said Anita Brunner, King’s mother.

King’s parents recall that terrifying night as it was one of their worst fears. Their 4-year-old son critically injured in a hit-and-run. Their two daughters also hit but only suffered from minor injuries.

To add salt to the wound, the people responsible for their son’s injuries didn’t stop to help.

“For you to hit my baby and keep going, you couldn’t even stop to check to see if he was alright and to put the icing on the cake for me is that you had no intentions on coming forward.” said Brunner.

On Wednesday, Birmingham police arrested the suspects responsible. According to BPD, one of the suspects was charged with three felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident, the other one count of hindering prosecution.

King’s parents say the charges aren’t enough for the crime.

“My son is fighting for his life. Not only that, you hit two other kids. They were ok but that’s not the point. You hit them and kept going.” said Allen.

The family has set up a go fund me to help with hospital expenses, so far, they’ve raised over $9,000. As a way to show support, King’s family is wearing blue for everyday until he is released from Children’s Hospital.