Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled suit

“Thibault” walks with the assistance of a computer-controlled exoskeleton. (Courtesy of CNN Newsource and Fonds de dotation Clinatec)

FRANCE (CNN NEWSOURCE) — A man paralyzed from the shoulders down is now able to walk using a mind-controlled robotic suit.

The man, identified only as “Thibault,” severed his spinal cord after falling from a balcony. Researchers at the University of Grenoble implanted recording devices in his head that can transmit signals into movements, which are then executed by a robotic exoskeleton.

For two years, “Thibault” has been using a video-game avatar to help it understand his thoughts. Over the course of the study, he was able to walk the distance of more than one and a half football fields.

Scientists have said the technology is an experimental treatment and that once it is improved, it will be able to help others.

