Parade held to cheer on Shelby County High School student battling cancer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at Shelby County High School are coming together to support one of their own who is battling cancer.

Mollie Wilder has her second surgery to remove a brain tumor after surviving cancer when she was in 5th grade. Her friends and classmates showed up for her in a big way. They organized a parade of more than 80 cars for a drive-by celebration of her fighting spirit. The parade was 7 minutes of a nonstop stream of cars.

The girls choir Mollie is in of brought her gifts. Cheerleaders held signs in support of Mollie. Members of sports teams brought personalized sports gear for Mollie. School staff also showed up for the girl they describe as someone who is loved by all.

“I think it’s wonderful for them to be able to feel they can give that love back to her, because she’s just such an amazing person,” Peer Helper sponsor Rebecca Hicks said. “She just has an amazing soul. And it’s important for the community, because it’s just a tight-knit community that everybody knows everybody, and everybody knows Mollie and her story and wanted to come out and show their support.”