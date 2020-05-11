PARA activity center re-opens with limitations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County Park & Recreation Authority announces that it will open six of its seven activity centers on May 12, with limitations.

The McAbee Center will remain temporarily closed as its primary identity is as a Senior Center.

While taking into consideration health and safety recommendations from Governor Kay Ivey, Alabama Department of Public Health, the CDC and local governments, Executive Director Gary Minor says they are “pleased and prepared” to re-open the Activity Centers.

“Exercising is an essential aspect of staying healthy and PARA is thankful for the opportunity to reopen this aspect of your park and recreation. While centers were closed, our staff deep cleaned inside and outside the buildings. We are happy to reopen on a limited basis with plans to gradually return to typical operating hours and programming as allowed and determined safe,” said Minor.

All reopening hours are subject to change and plan for early closing to allow staff time to deep clean daily. People are asked to refrain from entry if they have a fever or have been sick, wash their hands upon entry and exit, and maintain at least six feet of social distancing.

Until further notice, all PARA members are welcome to utilize any of the six Activity Centers. PARA will open Activity Centers – except the McAbee Center – with the following temporary operating hours for Belk, Faucett, Hughes, Miller, Tingle and Phelps Centers:

Monday – Friday- regular opening hours to 7 p.m.

Saturday- regular opening hours to 1 p.m.

Sunday- Closed

LATEST POSTS