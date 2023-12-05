LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A panther was found taking a cat nap outside a Florida home on Monday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Bonita Springs community around 9:45 a.m. after residents reported a Florida panther sleeping near a stairwell behind some bushes.

Deputies said they called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help capture the big cat.

  (Lee County Sheriff's Office)
The sheriff’s office said the panther will be evaluated for a health screening and eventually relocated to its natural habitat.

According to FWC, panthers are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Only about 120-230 adult panthers exist today and live primarily in southwest Florida.