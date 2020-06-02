Pandemic of Love sparks movement of community support

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pandemic of Love is a mutual aid community, connecting people in need with those who can help meet that need.

A teacher and community organizer in Florida started the program March 14. Since then, they’ve made 120,000 matches across the globe. Alabama chapter director Laurel Creager brought the program to Birmingham in May. She said most of the support is currently coming from her congregation at Temple Beth-El, but she’s hoping to find more local donors.

“We’re all human. Some people are blessed and fortunate, and others might not be the same way during this situation,” Creager said. “We don’t know, we don’t have an exact date of when this is gonna end. So I think that’s something we all need to stay aware of — that helping thy neighbor is vital during tough times.”

Pandemic of Love has helped people with everything from paying bills to getting groceries.

The movement is now adapting to help two crises at once. They’ve upped their efforts in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death. Donors are standing by to be matched with families in need in the area.

You can start the process to give or receive assistance with Pandemic of Love by filling out forms on their website.

