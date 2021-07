Enrique Cortez, 6, is missing and was last seen on Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are searching for a 6-year-old who went missing on the beach behind the Shores of Panama condominium on South Thomas Drive.

Enrique Cortez is about 3-feet-tall and weighs about 50 pounds, officers said in a news release. He was last seen in a turquoise shirt and light blue shorts.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5000.