Ozark’s former mayor, judge dies at 102

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — A man who held several leadership posts, including mayor, judge and police chief in the Alabama City of Ozark, has died.

Funeral services for Tom A. Goff will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel at the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

News outlets report Goff died Saturday at his home in Panama City, Florida. He was 102.

Goff served as mayor of Ozark for 12 years and also served as a city judge, city councilman, fire chief, police chief, constable and coroner for Dale County.

Goff’s survivors include his wife, Renee Goff; a daughter, Serena Goff, both of Panama City, Florida; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

ONE CLASS AT A TIME sponsored by eCO Credit Union

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

CBS 42 College Football Challenge

CLICK HERE TO PLAY!

CBS 42 College Football Saturday

Check out all the latest sports news now!

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events