Oxford changes ambulance services due to EMS financial issues

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Oxford will soon be seeing some changes to its ambulance service, due to COVID-19.

This comes after city leaders voted to close the city EMS and for services to be taken over by a new entity.

Tuesday night, Oxford EMS, Inc. requested a loan to keep them operational, but city councilors denied that request. The organization has been given many loans over the years, but this has not helped them stay afloat.

Oxford’s Health Care Authority will take over ambulance services starting Oct. 1 and there will be no disruption in emergency services during the transition between entities.

“Certainly it’s very sad that any time any organization stops operating lays employees off. We don’t employ a complete cadre of paramedics at the moment and we will absolutely extend the application process to any of those employees,” CEO of the Healthcare Authority for the city of Oxford Tom Dixon said.

Dixon plans to work with the Calhoun County EMA on Oct. 1 to ensure the start of the ambulance service is a smooth transition.

LATEST POSTS