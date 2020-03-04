Owner of Moody CBD store charged with drug trafficking

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The owner of a CBD store in Moody has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

According to the Moody Police Department, search warrants were done Tuesday at both the home and business of Patrick A. Leberte Jr., owner of Hemp 205 on Moody Parkway.

“During the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Leberte had been selling both raw hemp to costumers (which is illegal in Alabama) and marijuana,” a post from the MPD Facebook page stated.

During the search warrants, officers recovered marijuana, weapons and cash. Leberte was later charged with drug trafficking and was sent to the St. Clair County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

“The investigation remains open and may lead to additional charges for Mr. Leberte as well as others,” the post stated.

Leberte also owns Green Bliss, a CBD bakery located inside the store.

