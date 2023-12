BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Owen’s House is hosting the annual Shelby County MDT’s annual gingerbread house competition and needs the public’s help in picking the winner for the “People’s Choice Award.”

Facebook users are encouraged to like their favorite gingerbread house’s photo to vote and share the post. Whichever house receives the most likes will receive a trophy at the January MDT meeting.

You can vote by clicking here.