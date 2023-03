BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed overnight was identified Wednesday morning as Fredrick Carnell Sykes.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sykes sustained gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Hemlock Avenue SW during a reported assault just after 2 a.m.

Sykes was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

His death is currently being investigated as a homicide by the Birmingham Police Department.