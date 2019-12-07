Over $7 million worth of cocaine in a sailboat off of Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT & CNN) — A massive cocaine bust on the shores of Florida netted over 400 pounds of drugs that were seized from inside a sailboat.

Authorities cut into a boat in search of the contraband, after investigators first spotted the suspicious sailboat during a routine inspection of a yacht carrying vessel.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Contraband Enforcement team worked together, after the initial search of the boat named, “Dylan” officials did not find anything but they continued to search.

According to the Port Director, during the inspection of the vessel, authorities noticed the anomalies on the bottom. So they drilled into the vessel and that is when the white powdery substance.

Officials say after cutting into the keel, they ended up pulling out 164 bundles of cocaine that has a street value in South Florida of $7.5 million.

Port Authorities say the haul on the vessel was traveling from Martinique to Australia.

Officials say it the haul would have made it to Australia it would have a street value of $37.9 million.

LATEST POSTS