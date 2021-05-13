Over 100 teens receive their first COVID-19 dose at the Hoover Met vaccination site

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The fight against COVID-19 has taken another step in the right direction. The FDA and CDC have given the green light to begin distributing the Pfizer vaccine to those 12-years-old and up.

Young adults now have the option to get vaccinated and join the fight against COVID-19.

“You know I wanted to get it so I can start going places and if I get covid I don’t want my family to be affected,” said Fred Carson.

At only 12 years old, Carson has made the decision to get his first dose of the vaccine.

“I’m excited I can finally go places now I can finally do stuff with my family and spend time with my friends,” said Carson.



“Once people are vaccinated, they can gather together safely and that’s so important because we know our children want to have sleepovers they want to get together and have their friends over,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger with UAB.

Nafziger says they’ve had a dramatic drop in people coming to their vaccination clinics.



“I’m super concerned about that because we don’t have enough Alabamians vaccinated yet so I’m hoping that with this age group opening up that more and more people will show up and you know mom, dad, aunts, and uncles while they bring the kids out they will get the vaccine as well,” said Nafziger.

For Alabama communities to reach full herd immunity it’s going to be a collaborative effort.



“Most of us felt that it was safe enough for us, for our parents why would it not be safe enough for your children,” Lauren Owens Jouret, a mother that vaccinated her children.

“I really trust the scientists at UAB that do this vaccine research so I would listen to them and if they think it’s safe then I’m all for it,” another mother that vaccinated her children.

The Hoover Met site will be back open Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointments needed. However, this site will only be open for a few more days May 18 will be the last day due to the lack of people coming to the site.