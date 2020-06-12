Confederacy’s legacy continues to divide Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In recent weeks, there are renewed efforts to remove confederate monuments across the country.

This week, NASCAR announced the confederate flag is banned from their events and properties. For decades, there have been tensions around the Confederate flag and what it means: history to some, hate to others.

For Belinda Melson-Kennedy, president of Alabama Flag and Banner in Huntsville, the Confederate flag is way to honor her relatives who fought for the South.​

“My two great, great-grandfathers, I’m the daughter of the Confederacy,” Melson-Kennedy said.​

But for others, it’s no secret that this flag and even Confederate monuments continue to tear races apart. ​The flag represents the battle fought over the enslavement of black people, a symbol of resistance to the civil rights of African-Americans and represents years of lynching and Jim Crow. ​Historian Barry McNealy said Southern leaders proposed what was called “The Lost Cause,” which romanticized the role of the Confederacy.​

“They fought to preserve the original sin of the United States of America, which was the scourge of humanity: slavery,” McNealy said.​

Melson-Kennedy said groups have turned the Confederate flag into something negative.​

“The Ku Klux Klan was the first to hijack the flag and made it something that symbolized something bad,” she said. ​

Meantime, Melson-Kennedy said she doesn’t endorse groups such as the KKK, adding that since Confederate monuments have recently started coming down, her sales for Confederate flags have gone up.​

“This year, we had a bump,” she said.

McNealy questions why anyone would want to remember people who tried to destroy the very nation we live in. ​

“Why are we trying to uphold a history that divides us,” he said.​

