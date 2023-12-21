This is another installment in CBS 42/The Birmingham Times/AL.com/ joint project “Beyond the Violence: What Can Be Done to Address Birmingham’s Rising Homicide Rate?”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “This was Krystal’s favorite time of the year.”

Sylvia Bennett-Stone always misses her daughter, but it’s during the Christmas holiday that it’s especially hard.

She has been thinking about the families experiencing the loss of loved ones to gun violence over the past week in Birmingham. Four people were killed in four days. Bennett-Stone said knows what those families are getting ready to face.

“It took me a long time to get to this place. So I know what they are getting ready to face,” Bennett-Stone said. “My heart aches for the family. My heart aches for the community.”

It was in this community on July 4, 2004 that her 19-year-old daughter Krystal Joy Bennett was taken from her, caught in a crossfire while sitting in the car with two friends at a gas pump. The bullet that killed Krystal also killed her best friend, Terrin Greer.

“She was this bubbly personality that made everyone happy,” she said. “They always said she had a million-dollar smile, and if you’re around her you’re going to smile too. And after she has been in your presence for a while, she’s going to do something silly to make you laugh. That’s what I miss. Those are the things that I have to remember about her I won’t diminish her life by remembering the ugliness. I’m going to remember the joy she brought to the world, and she did. That’s why her name was Krystal Joy.”

Bennett-Stone honors her daughter’s life through the organization she founded called Voices of Black Mothers United, a Woodson Center initiative which has chapters around the country. These parents are the voices of their children who are not longer here, the victims of what the Woodson Center’s webpage calls “the crisis of Black homicide.” According to the webpage, the organization works to “empower Black mothers, family members and community partners to voice their opinions and to heal our communities.”

As of Wednesday, the gun violence crisis in Birmingham has taken 123 lives, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he would work to reduce violence in 2024.

“I think we have to think outside of the box of how we protect communities, protect neighborhoods and how we protect people,” Woodfin said. “Yes, we can’t police what happens inside a home but I do feel responsible for keeping a neighborhood safe that’s full of streets and roads. And I think there is a new way of engaging streets and limiting the ability to just drive into a neighborhood, shoot and drive out.”

Bennett-Stone agrees with Woodfin on thinking out of the box to address gun violence.

“Finding a different approach I think is a solution for all of us,” she said. “What will work for Birmingham? What works for one city and one state may not work for Birmingham. However, we have to seek out different avenues and it sounds like that is what he is trying to do.”

The VOBMU chapter out of Racine, Wisconsin is doing something that Bennett-Stone believes could be a good fit for Birmingham.

“Voices of Black Mothers United has teamed up with the Racine County Commissioners and several different community partners, clergy, community centers, credible messengers,” she said. “We brought together a team and this team established the Voices of Black Mothers United Crime Reduction Team and where we are is in something called COP Houses. Community housing within in neighborhoods that are high in crime. There are police officers in the COP houses, but it’s designed as a community center. It’s designed as a safe haven for young people or adults.”

According to Bennett-Stone, they come together under one umbrella so organizations and individuals can focus on what they are really good at, instead of everyone trying to do the same thing competing with one another.

“We take away that competitive edge and decide how people can do what they are good at, and it’s all designed for the greater good of the community of the people that they serve,” she said.

The program is hands-on service that Bennett-Stone said prioritized quality over quantity.

“It doesn’t mean it will service 1000 people. We may service one block and that may be the one block where a child has a gun and we get that gun out of that child’s hand and help him or her make different decisions as it relates to guns and resolving their disputes,” she said.

In fact, it was a dispute settled with guns between two groups of people that led to Krystal Joy Bennett’s life in 2004.

“I always play those events over and over in my head, what could have been done differently that night? And if those gentlemen–not gentlemen–those murderers had just walked away made a different decision,” she said. “That takes me to the point, no matter how many programs we do, nor how many activities and events we hold, we have to get to the heart and mind of the person. So Mayor Woodfin was talking about the community having accountability for themselves and that applies to the guys who killed my Krystal. What accountability did they have, what accountability are we giving our young people, are we holding them responsible for their actions. A 14-year-old with a gun? Who is being held responsible for their actions and their choices? So we have to get to the heart and the mind of the people and work to see that change.”

Bennett-Stone had a special message for those experience difficulty during the holiday over loved ones lost to violence.

“For those who are going through this Christmas, grief is hard, but we have to go through it,” she said. “I want you to remember the good times you had with your loved ones don’t concentrate on the death and darkness, concentrate on the life that was given, that God gave and remember those good times honor them by remembering their life not their death.”

Bennett-Stone said she is thankful for the 19 years she had with Krystal and especially at this time of year she always remembers the joy that her daughter brought to so many people.

