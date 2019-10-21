OSHA cites Auburn auto manufacturer for amputation hazards following employee injury

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited an auto parts manufacturer for amputation hazards following an accident that injured an employee.

Strahle + Hess USA Inc. now faces $140,554 in penalties from OSHA. This comes after an employee at the facility suffered a partial finger amputation while attempting to remove material from a lamination machine.

“OSHA cited the manufacturer for allowing employees to operate machinery without proper guarding, and for failing to develop and train employees on lockout/tagout procedures to control hazardous energy, lockout energy sources, and notify OSHA within 24 hours of the employee’s hospitalization, as required by law,” a statement read.

Strahle + Hess now has 15 days from the receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA or contest the findings.

LATEST POSTS