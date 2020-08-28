Original Freedom Rider, Bill Harbour, passes away at age 78

Bill Harbour

Photo courtesy of City of Anniston Facebook page.

(WIAT) — The city of Anniston made a Facebook post sending its condolences to the family of one of the original Freedom Riders, Bill Harbour.

The Civil Rights activist died Friday at the age of 78. The city of Anniston recognized the life and legacy that Harbour left behind in the city.

Harbour was a Tennessee State University student that was arrested during the bus ride from Nashville via Birmingham to Montgomery in May 1961.

