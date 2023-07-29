BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Freedom Festival is back live and in person and they want everyone to come celebrate.

“We want our residents we want tourists to come here at 10 a.m. tomorrow enjoy the empowerment sessions and if they want to enjoy that music it’s only $20,” said Uche Bean, the Deputy Director, Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity for the City of Birmingham.

Friday night, crews took to Kelly Ingram Park and 16th St. to prepare for the festivities.

Although it’s expected to be a lot of fun, there’s a deeper purpose behind it all.

“The significance of what we’re trying to do with freedom fest is really engage our residents and any tourists coming in two ways with empowerment our panels and our sessions to discuss civil rights and social justice topics and black excellence,” said Bean.

The festival is set to take place in the Civil Rights District. It intends to shine light on the 60 years since the start of Birmingham’s Civil Rights campaign in 1963.

The goal of the festival is to educate attendees about the history of Birmingham, all while empowering.

“Empowerment panels kick us off so they start at 10 a.m., we have panels that will be at 16th St. Baptist church,” said Rashada Leroy, the Executive Producer of Birmingham Freedom Festival.

“The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, those panels will focus on a few things. We have wealth and equity 60 years later.”

Food trucks will be parked along 16th St. and there will be free parking at the Birmingham Parking Authority deck 7.

The empowerment sessions are free and tickets to attend the music performances are $20.