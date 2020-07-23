Organizations host drive-thru school supply giveaway bash for students

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alliance Community Development Company is partnering with Soldiers of the Cross Ministries and Bethesda Apostolic Worship Center to host a Back to School
Drive-Thru Bash Giveaway for students.
The giveaway is to help prepare students for the upcoming school year. It will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Shelby County Institutional Services Building at 601 1st Street South, Alabaster.
Students K-12 will be able to receive school supplies. The organizations are also collecting school supply donations until July 26. The drop off sites are:
- Bivins Barbershop (107 1st Street SW, Alabaster)
- Soldiers of the Cross Ministries (719 4th Pl SW, Alabaster)
This event is free to the public. To help practice social distancing, this is a drive-thru event and the organizations ask that all participants remain in their vehicles.
For more information visit alliancecommunitydevelopment.com.
