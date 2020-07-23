Organizations host drive-thru school supply giveaway bash for students

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alliance Community Development Company is partnering with Soldiers of the Cross Ministries and Bethesda Apostolic Worship Center to host a Back to School

Drive-Thru Bash Giveaway for students.

The giveaway is to help prepare students for the upcoming school year. It will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Shelby County Institutional Services Building at 601 1st Street South, Alabaster.

Students K-12 will be able to receive school supplies. The organizations are also collecting school supply donations until July 26. The drop off sites are:

Bivins Barbershop (107 1st Street SW, Alabaster)

Soldiers of the Cross Ministries (719 4th Pl SW, Alabaster)

This event is free to the public. To help practice social distancing, this is a drive-thru event and the organizations ask that all participants remain in their vehicles.

For more information visit alliancecommunitydevelopment.com.

LATEST POSTS