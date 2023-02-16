OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika high school teacher and coach has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

On February 8, the Opelika Police Department was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration regarding an incident involving an Opelika High School student and faculty member.

“Opelika detectives began an investigation which led to the suspect, 37-year-old Montre Learius Battle of Cusseta, AL, being placed on administrative leave,” said Chief Shane Healey

On Thursday, February 16, Battle was arrested on a charge of a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19, which is a Class A misdemeanor. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

WRBL has reached out to the school system for a comment.

If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.