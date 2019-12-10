Opelika Police investigation underway after parent says child assaulted in school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) –The Opelika Police Department confirms an investigation is underway after a parent filed a complaint alleging their child was assaulted by a Carver Primary School staff member.

“On December 9th, 2019, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Opelika Police Department received a complaint from a parent of a student at Carver Primary School. The parent reported that the student had been assaulted by a school staff member. The Opelika Police Department immediately began an investigation into the matter,” said Captain Shane Healey.

Police say the investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools. An arrest has not been made at this point.

“Names, ages, relationships, and details of the case will not be released due to the sensitive nature of the case, along with the maintaining of the integrity of the investigation,” said Healey.

Police are asking anyone with firsthand information about the incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, our sister station WRBL News 3 is reaching out to Opelika City Schools to see if they have a comment. We are also attempting to reach the student’s family.

